South Carolina only a slight underdog vs Texas A&M despite QB questions

South Carolina football’s quarterback questions prevented the line from being released on Sunday.
It dropped Monday, and USC won’t be an underdog by much against a seemingly good Texas A&M team.
Coming off a tight win against Missouri, the Gamecocks are getting two points against the Aggies. That’s near what the line was against the Tigers after the news Michael Scarnecchia would start for Jake Bentley came out.
South Carolina has never beaten A&M in four tries, though the past three have been competitive.
Jimbo Fisher’s first Aggies squad has faced some tough competition on the way to a 4-2 record. They lost by two to Clemson, covered in a loss to Alabama and just topped a previously-undefeated Kentucky team in overtime. The Texas A&M defense is ahead of its offense, and while neither unit has been great, both have been solid.
The Aggies are 5-1 against the spread this year, the lone blemish a close win against Arkansas. South Carolina is 3-2, covering in every win.
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium.
