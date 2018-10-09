Missouri asks SEC to review some plays from USC game. What did Muschamp see?

The call was as close as it comes.
Missouri tailback Damarea Crockett was ripping down the South Carolina sideline on the way to what appeared to be a touchdown. Defensive back Jaycee Horn was in pursuit, making enough contact to get him toward the sideline.
The initial call was that he didn’t step out. The video review didn’t look all that conclusive.
But he was ruled out of bounds. Missouri’s offense started marching backward and a touchdown-turned-first-and-10 on the 11 became an empty trip in a tight loss.
Tigers coach Barry Odom said the team sent several plays from the game to the SEC for review, but did not say which ones.
Before Odom spoke, Will Muschamp gave his perspective on the play Tuesday.
“I saw a great effort, and he was out of bounds,” Muschamp said.
“I have no idea what Missouri does,” he said when asked if he thought the Tigers would submit any calls for review.
The Gamecocks submitted a clock issue for review to the league last season, after some controversy at the end of the Tennessee game. There was also some question Saturday of whether safety Jamyest Williams was in bounds on a late interception.
Muschamp followed up his observation with a little tongue-in-cheek comment about his approach to officials.
“Hey, if they call it, it’s out of bounds,” Muschamp said. “If they call holding, it’s holding, right? I never question.”
