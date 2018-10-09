What’s been wrong with South Carolina’s run defense? ‘We all have to do our job’

South Carolina football linebacker Daniel Fennell talks about what the Gamecocks defense has been struggling with as of late that has allowed opponents to run the ball and what Texas A&M can do that will challenge USC.
