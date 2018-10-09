UNC’s Roy Williams ‘dumbfounded’ by NCAA denial of request to play exhibition game vs. South Carolina for Hurricane Florence victims

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams talks about his surprise when the NCAA denied his request to play a exhibition game with South Carolina to benefit victims of Hurricane Florence in both states.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service