UNC’s Roy Williams says he is ‘not familiar’ with world being explained in FBI investigation of college athletics

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams tells reporters he has never had anyone ask him for money while recruiting a player in his 30 years of coaching and that the majority of kids, families and coaches do it the "right way."
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service