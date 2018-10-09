UNC’s Luke Maye talks about the Tar Heel freshmen

UNC senior Luke Maye talks about the Tar Heel freshman during media day at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service