South Carolina reveals uniform combination for Texas A&M game

With the potential of an East Texas-style shootout, the South Carolina football team will be the men in black.
The Gamecocks revealed the look for Saturday’s game with Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.
The game will kick off at 3:30 on SEC Network.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Missouri: Garnet helmet, garnet jersey, garnet pants
▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants
▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
