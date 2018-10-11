Gamecocks commit Cam Smith picked for national all-star game

South Carolina commit and Westwood defensive back Cam Smith will test his skills with the nation’s top senior high school football players.
Smith has been picked to play in the All-American Bowl (Formerly US Army All-American Bowl) on Jan. 5 in San Antonio Texas. The gamewill be televised on NBC.
Smith is the second USC commit picked for the game, joining quarterback Ryan Hilinski. He committed to South Carolina on Aug. 17 after Westwood’s victory over Lugoff-Elgin.
This won’t Smith’s time playing against some of the nation’s best players. Smith competed in Nike’s The Opening and Rivals’ 5-star challenge over the summer.
“Just another opportunity to show people why I belong there,” Smith said of chance to play in All-American Bowl.
Smith is the second-ranked prospect in South Carolina and 24th-best cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports. The senior has 27 tackles,two for loss and caught two passes for 59 yards this season.
Westwood plays at Ridge View on Friday.
