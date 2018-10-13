Virginia Tech vs. UNC Blog: Hokies lead Tar Heels after one

VIRGINIA TECH’S DEFENSE COMES UP BIG
2Q, 5:40: Carolina got off to a good start on its third drive of the second quarter, but Virginia Tech stopped the Tar Heels cold on a fourth and one. UNC gained 31 yards on their first two plays, loss one on a run play on first and 10, then Fortin threw an incomplete pass. On third and 11, Fortin hit Dazz Newsome for a gain on 10, but the Hokies defense stopped Antonio Williams on fourth and one to force a turnover on downs.
FORTIN SHOWS OFF WHEELS ON SCORING DRIVE
1Q, 1:11: True freshman quarterback Cade Fortin, making his first career start, picked up 40 yards on the ground to lead the Tar Heels to their second scoring drive. On third and 11, Fortin tucked the football and took off for a 40-yard gain to the 12-yard line. Michael Carter scored on the next play but the points were taken off the board after a holding call against the Tar Heels. UNC ended the drive with a 30-yard field goal by Freeman Jones, pulling the Tar Heels to within one, 7-6.
HOKIES MAKE HEELS PAY FOR TURNOVER
1Q, 13:05: North Carolina fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and Virginia Tech wasted little time taking advanage. The Hokies got the ball at the 45, and took just four plays to score. Quarterback Ryan Willis faked out the entire UNC defense and rushed 33 yards untouched for the first touchdown of the night, giving Virginia Tech an early 7-0 lead.
TAR HEELS GET DEFENSIVE STARTER BACK EARLIER THAN EXPECTED
North Carolina defensive end Malik Carney will suit up and play tonight against Virginia Tech. Carney, a senior from Alexandria, Va. was one of 13 players suspended at the beginning of the season for selling school issued sneakers and was supposed to serve a four-game suspension. But it was announced before kickoff that Carney would play since the Tar Heels would be without defensive linemen Jalen Dalton and Tyrone Hopper.
In two games this season, Carney has 13 tackles and two forced fumbles. Carney will serve the rest of his suspension at a later date this season.
