Photo Gallery: Late Night With Roy Williams | October 12, 2018

North Carolina’s Rechon ‘Leaky’ Black (1) stands in the spotlight as he introduced to the crowd on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” kickoff to the basketball season at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Rechon ‘Leaky’ Black (1), Nassir Little (5), Coby White (2) and Garrison Brooks (15) stand in the spotlight as they are introduced to the crowd on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina freshmen Rechon ‘Leaky’ Black (1) and Nassir Little (5) stand in the spotlight as they are introduced to the crowd on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The 2018-19 North Carolina basketball team is introduced on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” kickoff to the basketball season at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Rechon ‘Leaky’ Black (1), Nassir Little (5), Coby White (2) and Garrison Brooks (15) stand in the spotlight as they are introduced to the crowd on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fans were treated to the new video screens recently installed in the four corners of the Smith Center on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams laughs during one of the skits performed by his players on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) and Luke Maye take part in a skit on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” kickoff to the basketball season at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye and Brandon Huffman take part in a skit on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” kickoff to the basketball season at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman takes part in a skit on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” kickoff to the basketball season at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye participates in the three-point contest on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” kickoff to the basketball season at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye reacts during the three-point contest on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” kickoff to the basketball season at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The UNC Dance Team performs during the annual ‘Late Night With Roy’ on Friday, October 12, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his grandchildren watch the action from the bench on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams waves to the crowd upon his introduction on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his grandchildren pose with the 2018-19 Tar Heels basketball team on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Garrison Brooks (15) on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) leads a fast break on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) leads a fast break on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) leads a fast break on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) tries for a steal from Cameron Johnson (13) on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) gets a dunk on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) reacts after sinking a three-point basket on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) reacts after sinking a three-point basket on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Seventh Woods (0) converse after hitting the court on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) boxes out Garrison Brooks (15) on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket between Rechon ‘Leaky’ Black (1) and Garrison Brooks (15) on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) soars to the basket for a dunk on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) soars to the basket for a dunk on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Andrew Platek (3) on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Rechon ‘Leaky’ Black (1) take a break on the bench on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) puts up a shot over Walker Miller (22) on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) shots over Luke Maye (32) on Friday, October 12, 2018 during the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s coach Roy Williams poses for a photo with his team on Friday, October 12, 2018 following the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s coach Roy Williams waves to fans on Friday, October 12, 2018 following the scrimmage at the annual ‘Late Night with Roy” at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com