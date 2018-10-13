South Carolina commit Zacch Pickens has career night on ground for TL Hanna

South Carolina commit Zacch Pickens showed off his running skills again and quarterback commit Luke Doty had a hand in all three of Myrtle Beach’s touchdowns Friday night.
Pickens, a five-star defensive line commit, had a 79-yard run and also had a 1-yard TD run in TL Hanna’s 60-22 win over Wade Hampton. The 79-yard run was Pickens’ longest of his career. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder capped off the drive with a 1-yard run for his 10th touchdown of the season.
Pickens’ 80 total yards also was a career-high. On defense, he had three tackles and a sack.
Doty, the junior and Class of 2020 commit, was 24-of-37 passing for 268 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 45 yards and a score in the 21-0 win over Marlboro County.
Class of 2019 quarterback commit Ryan Hilinksi had his game postponed Friday because of weather in Southern California. Orange Lutheran’s game against JSerra will be made up Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST.
Northwestern receiver Jamario Holley had the game-winning touchdown for the second straight week. Holley’s 11-yard catch from Dustin Noller with 8:42 left was the difference as Northwestern defeated Nation Ford, 21-20 for its second straight win.
Holley finished with two catches for 18 yards.
How other Gamecock commits fared this week:
Class of 2019
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Plays Army Prep on Saturday
Rodricus Fitten (Washington HS, Ga.) – Off this week
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Off this week
Kevin Harris (Bradwell Institute, Ga.) – Team off this week
Ryan Hilinski (Orange Lutheran, Calif) – Game against JSerra postponed because of weather. Will be made up Saturday with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. EST
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Game postponed because of Hurricane Michael.
Keveon Mullins (Whitehaven, Tenn.) – Off this week
Keshawn Toney (Williston-Elko) – Missed game with injury
Class of 2020
Mecose Todd (Villa Rice HS, Ga.) – Off this week.
