Gamecocks roar back into the game with two highlight-reel touchdowns

It took South Carolina’s offense a while to get going, but the Gamecocks finally got going in the third quarter against Texas A&M on Saturday.
With USC trailing the Aggies 16-0 in the third quarter, South Carolina made its way down the field, aided by several penalty flags and a clutch fourth-down conversion by senior receiver Deebo Samuel.
The team’s first points of the da, came when embattled starting quarterback Jake Bentley scrambled and found Smith for a short pass. Smith did the rest, juking his way past several A&M defenders for a 22-yard score.
Immediately after, Bentley found receiver Bryan Edwards on the two-point conversion, and the junior made the catch after briefly bobbling the ball to make it 16-8 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.
On the next offensive possession, Bentley kept the drive going with a third-down scramble, then found Dawkins for his first catch of the year, a 33-yard lofted pass off a flea flicker into the end zone that made it 16-14. Edwards then caught another two-point conversion to tie the game.
Comments