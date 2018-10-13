Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant spotted on a visit to UNC

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was spotted on his visit to North Carolina on Saturday night.
Bryant, who will have one year of eligibility left after transferring, is looking for a new home. UNC is one of two schools he is said to be visiting so far. The other is Arkansas.
Bryant, a 6-3, 225-pound quarterback, helped lead the Tigers to the Sugar Bowl in 2017, where they lost to eventual national champions Alabama.
Bryant was Clemson’s starter at the beginning of the 2018 season before true freshman Trevor Lawrence took over after the fourth game.
Through four games, Bryant had 456 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.
UNC may be looking for an upgrade too. The Tar Heels have struggled all year at the position. And sophomore quarterback Chazz Surratt is expected to miss the next six months with a torn ligament in his right wrist.
Comments