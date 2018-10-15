Two South Carolina newcomers sidelined during preseason basketball practice

A couple South Carolina newcomers have been sideline this preseason basketball practice.
USC coach Frank Martin, speaking to the media on Monday, updated the status of both senior transfer point guard Tre Campbell and freshman forward Alanzo Frink.
Campbell, a potential starter, has been out with a rolled ankle.
“He rolled his ankle pretty bad exactly one week ago today,” Martin said. “He hasn’t practiced since last Monday. I hope that we get him by the end of the week in practice. He needs to be on the court.”
Frink, a listed 6-foot-6, 256-pounder, had a “knee procedure” last Monday. He didn’t participate in USC’s Gamecock Tip-Off event held Oct. 5.
“He’s so big, man, such a large human being,” Martin said. “Everyone heals differently. So it can be a three-week thing, it can be a four-to-six week thing. ... I know he’s walking, no crutches or anything. He goes in sometime this week for his post-operation appointment. So we’ll get a read to where the doctors think he’s at. They’re optimistic that it’s not a lingering thing that’s going to continue to go on.
“It’s up to the good man upstairs to how he heals. Because at the end of the day, whenever he starts banging around again, we got to make sure it doesn’t swell. That’s the tell-tale sign, the swelling, when something’s not healed properly.”
Carolina’s season opener is Nov. 6 against USC Upstate.
