Deion Sanders thanks ‘Gamecocks family’ for taking care of sons on recruiting visit

South Carolina football got a visit this weekend from Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, sons of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
On Monday, the man known as “Primetime,” posted some kind words about his sons’ experience in Columbia.
“Thank u to the South Carolina Gamecocks family for taking care of my sons @shilosanders@shedeursanders and @deionsandersjrwas on the trip to look out for his younger brothers and film everything for me,” Deion Sanders wrote on Instagram. “To experience a 1st class visit like they did was awesome. They enjoyed every minute of it.”
Deion Sanders was one of the greatest college football players ever at Florida State, and then carved out a dominant NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. He was an eight-time all-pro player, dabbled in professional baseball and is now a television analyst.
Shilo Sanders is a three-star, 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback who is looking at Michigan and the Seminoles among others. His younger brother Shedeur Sanders is a 2021 quarterback who claims offers from Florida State, Florida, Georgia and Baylor among others.
For the season, Shilo Sanders has 11 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery this season. Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 935 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in a run-heavy offense.
