SEC releases preseason poll, team. Here’s where the Gamecocks, Chris Silva come in

Last year, he was named the league’s co-defensive player of the year. This year, he starts with preseason recognition.
The SEC on Wednesday released both its preseason media poll and All-SEC selections. First, the good news with South Carolina: Chris Silva is on the preseason All-SEC team. He was one of 10 players to preseason player of the year votes.
The senior forward, who decided to return to the Gamecocks after testing the NBA waters, enters 2018-19 with a chance to finish among the school’s all-time top 10 in points, rebounds, blocks, free throw attempts, free throws made and games played. The SEC coaches voted Silva as the co-defensive player of the year and on the eight-player first-team in 2017-18 after he averaged 14.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Silva is the first Carolina player to make the media-voted preseason All-SEC team since Devan Downey in 2009-10. (Sindarius Thornwell made the coach-voted preseason team in 2016-17.)
Silva’s Gamecocks were picked in the 11th in the preseason poll. USC returns four starters from a team that went 17-16 and finished 11th in the league.
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford – Arkansas
Reid Travis – Kentucky
Tremont Waters – LSU
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Bryce Brown – Auburn
Jared Harper – Auburn
Jalen Hudson – Florida
PJ Washington – Kentucky
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State
Jontay Porter – Missouri
Admiral Schofield – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Tennessee
3. Auburn
4. Mississippi State
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Alabama
8. Vanderbilt
9. Missouri
10. Arkansas
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Georgia
14. Ole Miss
