Watch a former Gamecock smash go-ahead home run in big playoff moment

Steve Pearce picked a good time for his first postseason home run.
The former Gamecock hit a 456-foot homer just inside the left-field foul pole to give the Boston Red Sox a 3-2 lead Tuesday in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
It was Pearce’s first homer since Sept. 28 against the New York Yankees.
Pearce hit .279 this season with the Red Sox after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in July. He entered Tuesday’s game hitting .272 this postseason.
