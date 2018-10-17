Frank Martin, Chris Silva discuss their relationship, how the All-SEC player changed

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin and forward Chris Silva discuss how the All-SEC player has developed on and off the court since coming to USC, and how he's still hoping to grow heading into his senior season at SEC media days.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service