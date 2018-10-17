South Carolina will have ‘entire staff’ out recruiting for 3 days this week

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is a man with plans, and those don’t shift easily.
His team has its open date this weekend, and that means getting the whole staff out to see recruits. The team practices three times, and the focus on those guys is the same is it is every year, whether the team is rolling along or at the inconsistent 3-3 where it currently sits.
“It doesn’t change,” Muschamp said on the SEC weekly teleconference. “Our entire staff, including myself, was out Monday recruiting. We will all be out Thursday and Friday.”
The Monday travel allowed for some drop-ins, but the next two days mean watching a little more action.
“We practice in the morning, so that helps us, off Thursday afternoon to be able to catch practices and a couple games Thursday night,” Muschamp said. “So that helps us, being able to have an evaluation day.”
USC has 18 publicly-known commits, six in-state and three each from Georgia, Florida and North Carolina. The team should have five more spots in the class, and they will also count transfers Josh Belk and Jamel Cook in the group.
The class is still probably short a few defensive backs.
Muschamp said Wednesday’s practice was a physical one, focused on red zone, special teams and first-and-10 work. Thursday’s should be similarly intense, with an emphasis on situational work, including third downs and one-minute drills.
Although the week’s second two practices will be heavy on hitting, Muschamp said the bye week also has an element of throttling back, something a team sometimes needs.
“I think you can do too much in an open week with your players,” Muschamp said. “We’ve been through six games. We had good physical work (Wednesday and Thursday). They need some time to decompress a little bit to come back for a physical Sunday practice.”
