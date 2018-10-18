Here are four things UNC must do well to beat Syracuse on Saturday

North Carolina’s football team is now 1-4 on the season and needs to turn things around quickly.

UNC plays Syracuse Saturday on the road, which will be one of its toughest games of the season. After a 22-19 loss to Virginia Tech, UNC coach Larry Fedora said he was frustrated.

“I’m frustrated because we’re that far away,” Fedora said, demonstrating with his fingers how close they are to winning. “We’re so close and I want it for these guys. Because if you watch in practice, and you watch what they do in the meeting room, and you watch how much they care for each other, you can’t help but want it for them.”

“And we’ve just got to find a way.”

Fedora said he believes a win is coming soon. He just wants his players to know how close they are to winning, too.

“We make one play, we beat a very good football team,” junior quarterback Nathan Elliott said of Virginia Tech. “And there is more than one play in there that we could have made.”

Syracuse and UNC have split its series 2-2, with the road team winning each time. The most recent game was in 2003, when the Orange beat the Tar Heels 49-47.

A win over the Orange would give the Tar Heels much needed confidence before a four-game stretch of winnable games — Virginia, Georgia Tech, Duke and Western Carolina.

While it’ll be tough, there’s a way. The Orange (4-2) have lost two consecutive games — against No. 3 Clemson and Pittsburgh, who UNC beat 38-35 earlier this year.

Here’s how UNC can beat Syracuse:

Run

Like UNC, Syracuse has struggled this season at stopping the run. Opposing teams average 180.14 yards per game rushing against Syracuse, which is 91st out of 130 teams in the country. Pitt took advantage.

Led by senior running back Qadree Ollison, who had 192 yards, the Panthers ran for 265 yards as a team and three touchdowns.

One of UNC’s strengths is its running game. Sophomore running back Michael Carter had a career-high 168 rushing yards against Virginia Tech, earning him ACC Player of the Week honors.

Junior running back Antonio Williams is also an option. He has run for 96 or more yards twice this season. UNC also likes junior running back Jordon Brown, who with the emergence of Williams, and most recently Carter, has not played as much.

Take care of the football

UNC has lost the majority of its games because of all of its turnovers. UNC had six turnovers in a 47-10 loss to Miami three weeks ago, four turnovers in a 24-17 loss to California on Sept. 1., and two turnovers in the 22-19 loss to Virginia Tech.

The most crucial turnover happened on UNC’s second to last possession last week. Carter was just feet away from a touchdown and fumbled on the goal line. The Hokies recovered the ball at the two-yard-line. Six minutes later they took it 98 yards for a touchdown to win the game.

By not turning it over, UNC would likely be in a position to run the ball more often. Against Miami, UNC got down 33-10 in the first half and was forced to pass for the rest of the game. And passing has not been UNC’s strength this season.

Keep an eye on the quarterback

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey not only leads his team in passing yards and touchdowns, but he also leads his team in rushing yards (435) and rushing touchdowns (7 TDs).

Dungey, who is 6-4, 226 pounds, averages 72.5 rushing yards per game.

“He runs like a running back,” Fedora said. “A big physical running back. He’s not trying to get to a certain distance and slide. He’s going to punish the guy that’s going to try to tackle him.”

UNC struggled containing Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis last week. Willis had 110 rushing yards on 15 carries and had one touchdown. His biggest run came with 1:38 left in the game on 4th and 9. It happened on the Hokies game-winning touchdown drive.

UNC had locked up Virginia Tech’s wide receivers and was getting close to sacking the quarterback. But Willis broke free and scrambled for the first down.

“We really got good pressure,” UNC defensive coordinator John Papuchis said. “He was able to buy enough time to find a rush lane and get out.”

UNC will have to keep an eye out for Dungey at all times.

Win the early downs

UNC is among the worst teams in the country on third down conversions. UNC’s offense is 28 of 88 on third down attempts, which is 31.82 percent. That ranks 123rd in the country out of 130 teams.

A big reason UNC has struggled in third down conversions is because it often finds itself in third and long situations.

Against Syracuse, that could be a problem. Syracuse’s defense ranks third in the country in third down conversions, behind Miami and Texas A&M. Opponents are converting 22.9 percent of their third downs against Syracuse.

Syracuse also does a good job of getting to the quarterback. The Orange have 20 sacks this season. Two players — junior defensive ends Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman — have six sacks each.

So UNC must pick up good yardage on first and second downs.

UNC at Syracuse

When: 12:20 p.m., Saturday

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

TV: WRAL