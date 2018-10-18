Dawn Staley breaks down USC’s approach to position-less basketball, 3-pointers

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley describes how the Gamecocks will switch to a position-less style of basketball in 2018-2019 and how USC might get more 3-point looks.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service