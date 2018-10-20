Gamecocks QB commit Luke Doty has career night against Wilson

Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty had a night to remember Friday night.
The South Carolina Class of 2020 commit threw a career-high seven touchdowns as the Seahawks defeated Wilson 49-7 to remain unbeaten on the season.
Doty finished 23-of-35 for 281 yards on the night. Myrtle Beach is 6-0 and 3-0 in Region 6-4a with two games left.
Three of Doty’s TD passes were 30 yards or more.
“We put together a great offensive performance,” Doty told The Sun News. “We put a lot of points up on the board. We’ve got a lot of guys around us that can make plays and they definitely did tonight. They really did make me look good.”
Zacch Pickens and Ryan Hilinski, two of the the Gamecocks’ top recruits for Class of 2019, had big nights Friday.
Pickens continued his success on both sides of the ball as he ran for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 54-yarder in the 56-24 win over Laurens. He has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season.
On defense, Pickens led the team with 10 tackles.
Hilinski and Orange Lutheran bounced back with a 28-20 win over Servite. Hilinski threw three TDs, including a 92-yard one to Logan Loya.
Class of 2019
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Off this week
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Plays Garden City Community College on Saturday.
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Had a TD catch in Wake Forest’s win over Rolesville.
Class of 2020
Mecose Todd (Villa Rice HS, Ga.) – Had a TD run in 36-8 win over Woodland.
