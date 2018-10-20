NC State’s Finley: ‘We just never really got into a rhythm’

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack loss to the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service