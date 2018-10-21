Alshon Jeffery shreds the Panthers secondary early with highlight reel catches

Former South Carolina football star Alshon Jeffery is giving the Philadelphia Eagles life in a crucial Week 7 matchup.
With Philly at 3-3 on the year and going against the Carolina Panthers, Jeffery’s team needed a win, and he is doing his part, with a brilliant catch on fourth down where he toe-tapped his way to staying in bounds to convert.
On the next drive, he caught another pass along the sideline and broke two tackles for a 20-yard gain to put the Eagles inside the Panthers’ 10-yard line. Two plays later, he shook his defender with a nice juke and caught a nine-yard touchdown pass. He celebrated by pretending to launch a soccer free kick over a wall of his teammates.
Jeffery also made another impressive leaping catch along the sideline on the Eagles’ next possession, putting him at four receptions and 74 receiving yards through one and a half quarters.
