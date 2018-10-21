Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

Former South Pointe High School and NFL standout Jadeveon Clowney has donated $10,000 to local youth for Christmas. The 50 children in need received $200 each for a shopping spree at a Rock Hill Walmart. Members of the South Pointe varsity footbal
Former South Pointe High School and NFL standout Jadeveon Clowney has donated $10,000 to local youth for Christmas. The 50 children in need received $200 each for a shopping spree at a Rock Hill Walmart. Members of the South Pointe varsity footbal
Jadeveon Clowney matches career high in sacks, QB hits, solo tackles in monster effort

By Greg Hadley

October 21, 2018 04:21 PM

Former South Carolina football star Jadeveon Clowney was all over the field doing everything for the Houston Texans on Sunday, helping to lead his team to a crucial divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

Clowney finished the game with seven tackles, all solo, two sacks, four QB hits and a fumble recovery — tying his career high in all categories.

According to data from Pro Football Reference dating back to 1999, only one other NFL player has ever put up such a stat line — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison.

On social media, fans were quick to praise the former top draft pick for his effort, especially as he was going against a player taken two picks after him in 2014 and with whom he has a history of trash talk, Blake Bortles.

 



With the Texans’ 20-6 win, they now have sole possession of first place in the AFC South standings.

