NC State guard Braxton Beverly sidelined with hand injury

N.C. State has a lot of depth at point guard. That could be tested after sophomore Braxton Beverly fractured a bone in his left hand and will be out indefinitely.

Beverly, who averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 assists per game last season, suffered the injury in practice on Friday, N.C. State announced on Monday. He will have surgery on Tuesday and there is no timetable for his return.

N.C. State has a preseason game scheduled for Monday, Oct. 29 and opens the regular season on Nov. 6.

Beverly started 26 games last season and was second on the team with 60 3-pointers. He was the team’s primary point guard while Markell Johnson was suspended for seven games. Johnson and Beverly played together for most of conference play.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about the 2018 Wolfpack men's basketball team during media day Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Players include Torin Dorn, Braxton Beverly, Markell Johnson, and Devon Daniels.

Johnson, who led the ACC in assists, is back for his junior season. N.C. State also has sophomore point guard Blake Harris, who transferred from Missouri. Harris, a four-star recruit out of high school, averaged 3.1 assists in 14 games for Mizzou last season before he left for N.C State in January.

Harris, who is from Chapel Hill, received a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for the start of the 2018-19 season with the Wolfpack.