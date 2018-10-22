Jury continues to deliberate in FBI college basketball trial

After about four hours of deliberating on Monday, the jury in the Adidas trial has yet to reach a decision.

The jury, composed of eight women and four men, will reconvene at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Moynihan United States Courthouse.

The jury is charged with deciding whether three defendants, Adidas executive Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and would-be agent Christian Dawkins, are guilty of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

There was some good news for the University of Miami on Monday. Both sides in the case agreed on a complete redaction of Miami from the indictment. The initial indictment included Miami among the four so-called “victim schools.” Those schools are Louisville, Kansas, N.C. State and Miami.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Defense attorneys have conceded that their clients violated NCAA rules by paying the families of players who committed to Louisville (Brian Bowen), Kansas (Billy Preston) and N.C. State (Dennis Smith Jr.) because they wanted those players to attend Adidas-sponsored schools, but they deny they have committed any federal crimes.

In instructing the jury Monday morning, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said “A violation of an NCAA rule by itself is not a violation of a law.” He added the issue is whether “the universities were fraudulently misled about whether an NCAA violation took place.”