South Carolina’s defense on what the return of D.J. Wonnum means for the Gamecocks
South Carolina football leaders T.J. Brunson and Bryson Allen-Williams talk about what the return of junior defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum will mean for the Gamecocks' defense, while Wonnum discusses how excited he is to be back for USC after injury.
N.C. State's Terronne Prescod (70) helps fan Beth Hadley from Greenville, SC get onto the field after Clemson's 41-7 victory over N.C. State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (No Audio)
N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams (39) sacks Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of N.C. State's game against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley discusses expectations for her team in 2018-2019 and what the absence of A'ja Wilson will mean for the Gamecocks and their chances and perception in the SEC.
South Carolina basketball forward Chris Silva discusses the development of his 3-point shot and outside game heading into his senior season and in preparation for a potential jump to the NBA at SEC media days.
South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin discusses the Gamecocks' poor record last year at the end of tight games and says which players will be looked upon to take on a "closer" role this season for USC.
South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin and forward Chris Silva discuss how the All-SEC player has developed on and off the court since coming to USC, and how he's still hoping to grow heading into his senior season at SEC media days.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.