After gruesome leg injury, freshman WR Antoine Green is doing good, Fedora said

In the third quarter of a tight football game between North Carolina and Syracuse, freshman wide receiver Antoine Green was blocking down field when his teammate Jordon Brown and a Syracuse player, Kingsley Jonathan, came crashing into his legs.
After he fell to the ground, he turned over and waved for the training staff to come help. One of Green’s legs appeared broken.
The crowd inside the Carrier Dome grew silent.
It was a gruesome injury that caused nearly everyone who saw it to turn their heads. His teammates took a knee. Some prayed.
“I seen his ankle and I just walked the other way,” junior running back Antonio Williams said. “I hate it man. He’s a young guy. Shows a lot of potential.”
At that moment late in the third quarter, UNC was mounting a comeback, and Green was having one of his best games of the season. He had two catches for 32 yards, including a 23-yard reception.
Then it all came to a stop.
Green had to be carted off the field. His teammates surrounded him and patted him on his shoulder pads. As Green was driven off the field, he looked up and sighed.
“Any time anybody goes down, you feel for the kid because of the amount of work that he’s put in,” UNC coach Larry Fedora said. “But you also feel for the team because he’s been a contributor.
“But also our guys understand it’s part of the game. Somebody has going to have to step up and make some plays.”
Green was seen on campus Monday with a couple of teammates. His foot was in a cast, as he used a knee scooter to get around. On Sunday, Green tweeted, “I’ll be back in 2019 to give you the summary...”
“His spirits — he’s good,” Fedora said. “He’s got a great attitude.”
Green, who is from Rockledge, Fla., about an hour east of Orlando, was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He was the 45th ranked wide receiver in the country in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He also competed in track & field where he was one of the top sprinters in Florida, and an elite jumper.
He’s expected to be a big piece for the Tar Heels in 2019 and beyond.
“I think he’s going to be a great receiver for us in the future,” Williams said. “And as soon as he comes back from that, I’m excited to see what else he can do.”
