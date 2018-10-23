Gamecocks making plans to play a 12th football game Dec. 1

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is “very confident” the Gamecocks will be playing a football game on Dec. 1 and have told their players to expect that.
“I’m very confident we will be playing Dec. 1. I don’t know against who,” Muschamp said Tuesday. “That’s (athletic director Ray) Tanner, and I’ll let him handle that.”
The Gamecocks scheduled Sept. 15 game against Marshall was canceled due to the potential impact of Hurricane Florence. South Carolina will have a schedule availability on Dec. 1 unless it qualifies for the SEC Championship Game, which is a long-shot considering the Gamecocks are 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC heading into Saturday’s game against Tennessee.
The Thundering Herd would be available to play if they don’t qualify for the Conference USA Championship game, but they are in second place in their division at the moment and South Carolina officials may not feel like they can wait to see if Marshall is available before locking up a 12th opponent for Dec. 1.
Tanner told SportsTalkSC last week that he was having conversations with three possible opponents.
The Gamecocks may need a 12th game to earn a sixth win and gain bowl eligibility, but Muschamp said that has not affected his desire to add a 12th game back to the schedule.
“We want to play 12 games,” he said.
The game is expected to be played at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“Oh yeah, we’re playing on December 1st,” senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said. “We don’t know who we’re playing, but coach Muschamp has made it clear that we’re probably going to play on December 1st.”
Comments