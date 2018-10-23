How has being the 6th-oldest of 17 children influenced basketball legend Tubby Smith?
High Point (N.C.) University basketball coach Tubby Smith talks about how being the sixth-oldest of 17 children influenced his coaching career. Smith was speaking at the Big South Conference basketball media day Oct. 23, 2018 in Charlotte.
South Carolina football leaders T.J. Brunson and Bryson Allen-Williams talk about what the return of junior defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum will mean for the Gamecocks' defense, while Wonnum discusses how excited he is to be back for USC after injury.
Savion Jackson, Clayton High School defensive end and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his relationship with his mother, and his legacy at Clayton.
N.C. State's Terronne Prescod (70) helps fan Beth Hadley from Greenville, SC get onto the field after Clemson's 41-7 victory over N.C. State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (No Audio)
N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams (39) sacks Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of N.C. State's game against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley discusses expectations for her team in 2018-2019 and what the absence of A'ja Wilson will mean for the Gamecocks and their chances and perception in the SEC.
South Carolina basketball forward Chris Silva discusses the development of his 3-point shot and outside game heading into his senior season and in preparation for a potential jump to the NBA at SEC media days.
South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin discusses the Gamecocks' poor record last year at the end of tight games and says which players will be looked upon to take on a "closer" role this season for USC.