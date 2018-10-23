How has being the 6th-oldest of 17 children influenced basketball legend Tubby Smith?

High Point (N.C.) University basketball coach Tubby Smith talks about how being the sixth-oldest of 17 children influenced his coaching career. Smith was speaking at the Big South Conference basketball media day Oct. 23, 2018 in Charlotte.
By
Riding with Recruits: Savion Jackson

College Sports

Riding with Recruits: Savion Jackson

Savion Jackson, Clayton High School defensive end and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his relationship with his mother, and his legacy at Clayton.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service