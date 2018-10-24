Duke’s Zion Williamson on playing first game in Cameron Indoor Stadium

South Carolina football leaders T.J. Brunson and Bryson Allen-Williams talk about what the return of junior defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum will mean for the Gamecocks' defense, while Wonnum discusses how excited he is to be back for USC after injury.
Savion Jackson, Clayton High School defensive end and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his relationship with his mother, and his legacy at Clayton.
High Point (N.C.) University basketball coach Tubby Smith talks about how being the sixth-oldest of 17 children influenced his coaching career. Smith was speaking at the Big South Conference basketball media day Oct. 23, 2018 in Charlotte.
N.C. State's Terronne Prescod (70) helps fan Beth Hadley from Greenville, SC get onto the field after Clemson's 41-7 victory over N.C. State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (No Audio)
N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams (39) sacks Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of N.C. State's game against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley discusses expectations for her team in 2018-2019 and what the absence of A'ja Wilson will mean for the Gamecocks and their chances and perception in the SEC.