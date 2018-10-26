Exhibition surprise: Augusta upsets South Carolina

Frank Martin usually doesn’t need a warm-up act. His midseason form shows up just as much in October as it does in March.
South Carolina played an exhibition game Friday evening at Colonial Life Arena, some 10 days before the real thing tips off against USC Upstate. The opponent — Division II’s Augusta University — and final score — a 77-72 Gamecock loss — left Martin staring blankly as the final buzzer sounded.
Martin’s familiar expressions told a lot of the story.
When Tre Campbell pulled up and missed a 3-pointer a few seconds into a first half possession, Martin covered his eyes. When Chris Silva picked his second foul less than 11 minutes into the game, he adamantly called for a substitution. And when Augusta guard Tyree Myers swished at the end of the shot clock to cut a USC lead to two with 9:02 remaining, Martin placed his hands on his head.
USC mixed in four newcomers with a veteran core against the Jaguars, leading to mixed results. Some positives — Campbell, a Georgetown transfer, and freshman A.J. Lawson were Carolina’s best offensive threats.
The Jaguars, representing a program that led Clemson at halftime in a 2017 exhibition, were up on the Gamecocks with under three minutes remaining and kept it going.
Campbell, who exited midway through the second half after tweaking his ankle, finished with 13 points and three assists. Lawson, a four-star recruit, started and finished 12 points.
Silva, a preseason first-team All-SEC selection, sat the final 10:19 after picking up his fourth foul.
After going down three late, Hassani Gravett hit back-to-back buckets to gave USC a 72-71 lead with 1:17 left. But Augusta closed on a 6-0 run.
Carolina led by as many as 12 points in the first half before it got cold from the field. The Gamecocks made four of their first five shots, but missed 17 of their final 24 in the opening period. Campbell’s coast-to-coast layup at the first half buzzer gave USC a 39-36 lead.
