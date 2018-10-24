UNC’s Roy Williams explains wh he never had any hesitation about freshman Nassir Little

North Carolina coach Roy Williams said he never had any hesitation about playing freshman wing Nassir Little, despite FBI documents that appeared to allege Little’s AAU coach was trying to funnel money to his family.
By
Riding with Recruits: Savion Jackson

College Sports

Riding with Recruits: Savion Jackson

Savion Jackson, Clayton High School defensive end and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his relationship with his mother, and his legacy at Clayton.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service