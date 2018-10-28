2 Spoonz, 2 picks: D.J. Swearinger keeps up torrid start with another big game

Former South Carolina football star D.J. Swearinger often repeats the phrase “2 Spoonz” to describe his mentality of staying hungry. This Sunday, he had two of something else.
In an interview with The Athletic earlier this week, D.J. Swearinger, now a safety with the Washington Redskins, said coming into 2018 his goal was to intercept 10 passes and that he still believed he could do so, despite the fact that he had just two through six games, and no NFL player has had 10 INTs since 2007.
On Sunday against the New York Giants, Swearinger made significant progress towards that goal, picking off quarterback Eli Manning twice for his third career multi-interception game and second of the season.
Swearinger’s first interception came in the first quarter as the Giants moved into the red zone and looked to tie the game 7-7. Stepping in front of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Swearinger snagged the ball and returned it one yard.
Then, in the third quarter, Manning lofted a high, desperate pass on third down that fell straight into Swearinger’s arm with no Giants receiver nearby.
With four interceptions on the season now, Swearinger has already tied his career high from last season with nine full games left to play. He also is now tied for the NFL lead.
Swearinger’s hot start to 2018 has not gone unnoticed — former NFL star Deion Sanders told the Washington Post earlier this week that the former Gamecock should be in the running for All-Pro at his position.
Comments