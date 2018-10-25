You have questions about NC State’s kickoff strategy. Here’s the answer.

N.C. State has had two kickoffs go for a touchback in three ACC games. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren would like to see that number go up.

“I’d love to have touchbacks,” Doeren said.

On the season, senior Kyle Bambard has kicked off 31 times, nine have gone into the end zone for a touchback (five came in the 41-7 home win over Georgia State on Sept. 8). By touchback percent (29.03), N.C. State ranks No. 99 in the Bowl Subdivision (according to cfbstats.com). The nine touchbacks rank tied for No. 104.

Bambard, who had 22 touchbacks in 13 games last year, handles the kickoff duties while freshman Chris Dunn kicks the field goals and PATs.





“I can’t just go give (Bambard) a 5-yard stronger leg,” Doeren said. “He’s doing the best he can do with what he’s got. So we’re covering kicks, the best that we can.”

Clemson specialist B.T. Potter had seven touchbacks (on eight kickoffs) in last Saturday’s 41-7 Clemson win. The Tigers lead the ACC, and rank No. 4 in the FBS, with 44 touchbacks.

Bambard had one deep kickoff against Clemson (the only other kickoff an onside attempt), the Tigers returned it 40 yards to set the early tone for the lopsided game. Derion Kendrick caught Bambard’s kick at the 4-yard line and then got a few blocks at the 20. He was able to get to the outside and set the Tigers’ offense up at their own 43 to start their first drive.

“We missed a tackle on the 19-yard line with an unblocked player,” Doeren said. “I thought he got blocked in the back, but it didn’t get called. We executed it, we just didn’t finish the play the right way. Then we lost leverage when it cut back on us.”

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick popularized the strategy of kicking the ball off short with a”sky kick” inside the 10-yard line, in order to induce a return, instead of a touchback. Many college teams followed Belichick’s lead, since touchbacks bring the ball out to the 25.

The kickoff has been identified as the most dangerous play, in terms of head injuries. So the NCAA changed its rule this season to neutralize the “sky kick” strategy. Any fair catch between the goal line and the 25, will be treated the same as a touchback.

The shorter kicks by Bambard are not by design, Doeren said. Many Wolfpack fans still remember how the 2017 season started with South Carolina taking the opening kick of the first game back 97 yards for a touchdown in what turned out to be a 35-28 Wolfpack loss.

“Not at all,” the coach said. “I’d kick it in the stands if I could.”