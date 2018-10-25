Final South Carolina football injury report before Tennessee

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp stepped out from his weekly call-in show and in stepped offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.
Those staffers don’t speak publicly during the season. They updated USC’s injuries going into the Tennessee game:
▪ Tight end K.C. Crosby has been playing in a smaller cast on his broken finger. McClendon said it’s hard to keep him as a top-pass catcher with that.
▪ Quarterback Jake Bentley’s sprained knee benefited from the week off.
▪ D.J. Wonnum will be back, as Will Muschamp said early in the week. Robinson said he’ll play as many games as they can get.
▪ Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is fully healthy.
McClendon and Robinson said both sides of the ball focused on the little things through the off week, specifically improving the turnover margin.
McClendon referenced his experience working with Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt. He said Pruitt’s defense is built around targeting and taking away whatever a team usually uses to generate big plays.
