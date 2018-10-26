‘Still going through that situation.’ Frank Martin provides Jermaine Couisnard update

A handful of newcomers debuted for South Carolina’s basketball team Friday night.

Jermaine Couisnard, however, wasn’t one of them.

The freshman who is apparently still dealing with an eligibility issue related to a test score participated in light warm-ups ahead of USC’s exhibition game with Augusta, but eventually watched in street clothes.

“We’re going though that situation,” USC coach Frank Martin said following the Gamecocks’ 77-72 loss. “It has not resolved. And as long as it’s not been resolved, we can’t (play him).”

Couisnard is a three-star guard from East Chicago, Indiana. After averaging 29.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his senior season at East Chicago Central High School, Couisnard took a post-graduate year at Montverde Academy in Florida.

He came to USC this summer but only helped with the “Little Gamecocks” youth camp. He didn’t enroll until August after re-taking the ACT in July and receiving a qualifying score. An undisclosed hurdle with the test score has led to the current delay.

Couisnard has been practicing with the Gamecocks this preseason.

“If he was a non-qualifier he never would have been admitted to school,” Martin said earlier this month. “OK? The SEC has a policy against that.

“But there is something there that’s being dealt with. ... It’s something that’s out of my control and it’s out of our campus’ control.”

Alanzo Frink, a freshman forward, also didn’t play against Augusta as he’s nursing a knee injury.

Carolina’s season opener is Nov. 6 against USC Upstate.

“I don’t see him playing Game 1,” Martin said of Frink. “I don’t see that happening, but he’s ahead of schedule.”