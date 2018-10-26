College football gameday: Here are 11 regional matchups to watch on Saturday

No. 2 CLEMSON (7-0, 4-0 ACC) at FLORIDA STATE (4-3, 2-3)
Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla., noon, WSOC
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence gets a tough test, as the Seminoles’ pass defense has been stout, with Brian Burns leading the league in sacks. Florida State will need a huge game from QB Deondre Francois, who leads the league in passing yardage (1,859).
WAKE FOREST (3-4, 0-3 ACC) at LOUISVILLE (2-5, 0-4)
Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Ky., noon Fox Sports Southeast
Wake ranks last in the ACC in rushing defense, but Louisville is next-to-last in rushing offense. Deacons wide receiver Greg Dortch, provided he’s healthy after being hurt last week, faces a shaky Louisville pass defense. The host Cardinals have lost five in a row.
NORTH CAROLINA (1-5, 1-3 ACC) at VIRGINIA (5-2, 3-1)
Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va., 12:20 p.m., WBTV
The Tar Heels like to run the ball, but Virginia ranks fifth in the ACC in rushing defense. Cavaliers QB Bryce Perkins is having an excellent season, passing for more than 1,400 yards. Virginia becomes bowl-eligible with a victory.
DUKE (5-2, 1-2 ACC) at PITTSBURGH (3-4, 2-1)
Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
The two teams rank near the bottom of the league in offense, although Duke QB Daniel Jones is averaging 212 passing yards a game. Pitt prefers to run the ball, and RB Qadree Ollison ranks fourth in rushing with about 92 yards per contest.
No. 22 N.C. STATE (5-1, 2-1 ACC) at SYRACUSE (5-2, 2-2)
Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., 7 p.m. ESPN2
Wolfpack QB Ryan Finley and WR Kelvin Harmon could have a big night against a shaky Syracuse pass defense, but the Orange can put up points themselves. And they’re unbeaten at home this season.
TENNESSEE (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (3-3, 2-3)
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, 7:30 p.m. SEC Network
Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano was superb two weeks ago in the Vols’ upset of Auburn, and he faces a Gamecocks pass defense that allowed 300-plus yards in the last game, against Texas A&M. The biggest margin of difference in these teams’ last five games was six points.
SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI (3-3, 2-1 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (3-4, 2-2)
Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Would you believe two of the nation’s top defensive teams are meeting here? The Golden Eagles rank ninth in defense (297.8 yards per game allowed), and Charlotte is 13th (303.3). Charlotte RB Benny LeMay, who ranks second in the conference in rushing, could be a key.
COASTAL CAROLINA (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) at GEORGIA STATE (2-5, 1-2)
Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Chanticleers RB Marcus Outlaw is averaging about 90 rushing yards a contest, and his team ranks second in the conference in that category. Defense is the problem for Georgia State, with the Panthers surrendering nearly 40 points a game.
GARDNER-WEBB (1-6, 0-1 Big South) at CAMPBELL (5-2, 0-1)
Barker-Lane Stadium, Buies Creek, 4 p.m.
Campbell’s Daniel Smith is the first Big South QB with at least 10 rushing and 10 passing touchdowns in a season, and he has thrown a touchdown pass in every game this season. But Gardner-Webb ranks 13th nationally in pass defense.
STETSON (5-1, 3-1 Pioneer Football) at DAVIDSON (5-3, 2-3)
Richardson Field, Davidson, 1 p.m.
A contrast in styles here. Stetson passes the ball, with QB Colin McGovern averaging nearly 250 yards a game. Davidson has the league’s No. 2 and 3 runners in Wesley Dugger and William Wicks.
ST. AUGUSTINE’S (2-5, 2-2 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (1-6, 1-3)
Irwin Belk Complex, Charlotte, 1 p.m.
The visiting Falcons are led by freshman QB John Darby IV, who passed for two touchdowns and ran for one last week. The Golden Bulls are almost even in time of possession this season, but are giving up 400-plus yards a game – many on big plays.
Steve Lyttle
Comments