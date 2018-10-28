South Carolina football injury report coming out of Tennessee game

South Carolina football came out of its 27-24 win against Tennessee in good shape on an injury front.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said there was nothing major, but there were a few minor bumps and bruises:
▪ Left tackle Dennis Daley had an ankle injury, which knocked him out for most of the game. Veteran Malik Young stepped up in his place.
▪ Wide receiver Bryan Edwards aggravated an only ankle injury, but mostly played through.
▪ Defensive backJamyest Williams missed some time because of a shoulder, but should be fine.
Defensive end/linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said he had a hand injury, but it wasn’t bothering him.
Quarterback Jake Bentley said he got the wind knocked out of him while scoring a crucial two-point conversion. He joked he had to sit there for a second, and him mom was likely freaking out (his concerned father, Bobby, was shown split screen as he sat on the turf).
