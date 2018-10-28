NC State’s Pratt: ‘We got to get back playing NC State defense football’

NC State linebacker Germaine Pratt talks about the Wolfpack's loss to the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service