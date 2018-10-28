Gamecocks will be underdogs as they hit the road for Ole Miss

South Carolina’s football team will leave Columbia for the first time in a month this Saturday to take on Ole Miss.
The Gamecocks will do it as underdogs.
USC opened getting 2 1/2 points to a Rebels team that sits at 5-3, 1-3 in the SEC. It’s likely the last time this season South Carolina won’t be a heavy favorite or underdog.
The Gamecocks are coming off their first game of the year in which the favored team didn’t cover. USC is now 3-4 against the spread, failing to cover as more than a touchdown favorite against Tennessee on Saturday.
The Rebels are 3-5 against the spread, and have a win against a strong Texas Tech team on their résumé.
This will be the teams’ first meeting since the dramatic 2009 game in which “Sandstorm” debuted and the Gamecocks upset the No. 4 team in the country 16-10.
Kickoff is set for noon.
