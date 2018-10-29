Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant to visit UNC again

Kelly Bryant will take an official visit to North Carolina this weekend, according to a media report.
Bryant, who once helped lead Clemson to the College Football Playoffs, is looking for a new home, and UNC could be it. Bryant told McClatchy’s The State on Sunday that he was taking an official visit to UNC this weekend when it plays Georgia Tech. Saturday is UNC’s homecoming.
Bryant attended UNC’s game against Virginia Tech on Oct. 13 for an unofficial visit.
Efforts to reach Bryant Monday morning were unsuccessful.
Bryant told The State that he was not near making a decision.
“I’m enjoying it, but at the same time I’m just making sure I’m keeping my eyes and ears open while I’m going out to these different schools, different places, because it’s a business decision,” Bryant told The State. “I want to make sure I get this right. I’m just making sure that I surround myself around good people and just get in the perfect situation where I’m able to showcase my ability and compete at a high level as well.”
Bryant, a 6-3, 225-pound quarterback, threw for 2,802 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2017. He helped lead the Tigers to the Sugar Bowl that year, where they lost to eventual national champions Alabama.
Bryant was Clemson’s starter at the beginning of the 2018 season before true freshman Trevor Lawrence took over after the fourth game.
Through four games, Bryant had 456 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.
UNC (1-6) may be looking for an upgrade too. The Tar Heels have struggled all year at the position. Sophomore quarterback Chazz Surratt is expected to miss the next six months with a torn ligament in his right wrist. And freshman quarterback Cade Fortin also went down with an undisclosed injury against Virginia Tech.
It is unclear how much time Fortin will miss.
Bryant, who was a graduate student this year, would likely be eligible immediately when he transfers. He played in only four games last year.
