Tennessee coach mad about non-fumble call against Gamecocks

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt is still not ready to let go of a possible fumble that wasn’t called in South Carolina’s 27-24 win in Williams-Brice Stadium.
Rico Dowdle was diving into the end zone when he went into a pile of bodies. It appeared the ball might have been moving as he dove, and a Tennessee player came out with the ball. There was no replay review and limited angles of the play.
On Monday, Pruitt had more strong words about the play:
The next play, South Carolina scored what would be the game-tying touchdown. On stop and a USC field goal later, the Gamecocks were on top for good.
Comments