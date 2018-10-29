ACC power rankings: Does anyone (other than Clemson) play defense anymore?

Seven ACC teams scored at least 40 points last week and four teams hit the 50-point barrier.

All of the games were in regulation and all were in conference play (which means, in theory, the teams know each other well).

So when did the ACC turn into the Big 12?

If we’ve learned anything from the NFL, there’s a straight line from player safety to pinball scoring. And that’s not a bad thing. Repeating for emphasis: Not. A. Bad. Thing.

The best way to keep players healthy, in the short-term and long-term, is to hit less. Since you can’t take the hits (blocking, tackling) out of games, you take them out of practice.

If you don’t practice hitting, guess what happens when the actual games start?

Syracuse 51, N.C. State 41. Pittsburgh 54, Duke 45. Wake Forest 56, Louisville 35.

If you can’t practice hitting, you’re not going to be very good at it. And that practice time that used to be dedicated to hitting? There’s no limit on passing drills.

Football, on all levels, has basically turned into one big 7-on-7 drill. That’s just a new reality of the sport.

If you believe in the “10,000-hour rule,” Luke Kuechly will be the last great linebacker. And given what we know about Kuechly’s issues with concussions, that’s also not to be lamented.

Rather it should be used as a point of understanding. Football has changed. Defense, to quote a famous Millennial, “is not a thing.” Bill Belichick, one of the great defensive minds in the history of the game, figured this out first (of course, he did): yards don’t matter, stops do.

And the best defense, as Belichick can attest, is a great quarterback.

On to the “Only* ACC Power Rankings That Matter:”

1. Clemson

Record: 8-0 (5-0 ACC)

Last game: at Florida State (W, 59-10)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Louisville

With a healthy Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers have won their past three ACC games by a combined score of 163-20. Is that good?

2. Syracuse

Record: 6-2 (3-2 ACC)

Last game: vs. N.C. State (W, 51-41)

Next game: Saturday, at Wake Forest

Don’t look now, but a double-digit win season (the first since 2001) is in play for the Orange.

3. Boston College

Record: 6-2 (3-1 ACC)

Last game: vs. Miami (W, 27-14)

Next game: Saturday, at Virginia Tech

A healthy A.J. Dillon (149 rushing yards in the win over Miami) makes a large difference.

4. N.C. State

Record: 5-2 (2-2 ACC)

Last game: at Syracuse (L, 51-41)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Florida State

If the Wolfpack defense can’t generate pressure against Florida State’s pathetic offensive line, it’s in serious trouble.

5. Virginia

Record: 6-2 (4-1 ACC)

Last game: vs. UNC (W, 31-21)

Next game: Friday, vs. Pittsburgh

The Wahoos have a clear path to their first division title. No one could have sanely predicted that in the summer.

6. Georgia Tech

Record: 4-4 (2-3 ACC)

Last game: at Virginia Tech (W, 49-28)

Next game: Saturday, at UNC

The Jackets are in a neck-and-neck race with Pittsburgh for “World’s Most Confounding” team. They looked awfully good in boat-racing the Hokies.

7. Miami

Record: 5-3 (2-2 ACC)

Last game: at Boston College (L, 27-14)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Duke

The way the schedule opens up, they can still win the division. They need some help, though, and to get their act together on offense.

8. Virginia Tech

Record: 4-3 (3-1 ACC)

Last game: vs. Georgia Tech (L, 49-28)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Boston College

That Georgia Tech whipping was painful to watch.

9. Pittsburgh

Record: 4-4 (3-1 ACC)

Last game: vs. Duke (W, 54-45)

Next game: Friday, at Virginia

Make up your mind, Panthers: Are you good or not?

10. Duke

Record: 5-3 (1-3 ACC)

Last game: at Pittsburgh (L, 54-45)

Next game: Saturday, at Miami

That defensive performance against Georgia Tech belongs in a museum. The one against Pittsburgh does not.

11. Florida State

Record: 4-4 (2-4 ACC)

Last game: vs. Clemson (L, 59-10)

Next game: Saturday, at N.C. State

“Quit” is a bad word, especially from a head coach. The Seminoles have some issues that can’t be fixed overnight.

12. Wake Forest

Record: 4-4 (1-3 ACC)

Last game: at Louisville (W, 56-35)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Syracuse

It’s kinda awesome how much Dave Clawson hates Louisville.

13. UNC

Record: 1-6 (1-4 ACC)

Last game: at Virginia (L, 31-21)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Georgia Tech

The Tar Heels need to copy Duke’s defensive game plan for the Jackets, not Virginia Tech’s.

14. Louisville

Record: 2-6 (0-5 ACC)

Last game: vs. Wake Forest (L, 56-35)

Next game: Saturday, at Clemson

How much has changed at Louisville? Two years ago, Louisville was a 3-point favorite at Clemson. This Saturday at Clemson? The Cards are a 37.5-point underdog.