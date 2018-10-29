NC State loses one injured starter for the year, hoping to get three others back

N.C. State receiver Steph Louis will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, coach Dave Doeren announced on Monday.
Louis, a senior captain, missed the Syracuse loss on Saturday and will need surgery.
“He’ll remain with our team as a captain and a leader,” Doeren said.
A fifth-year senior, Louis would need a sixth-year waiver to play in 2019 for N.C. State. Doeren said that could be an option but he isn’t certain about Louis’ plans.
Louis played in five games this season, He had 12 catches for 154 yards. He also had three rushing attempts for 24 yards.
“It’s tough not being able to finish out my career on the field with my brothers but in this time I will use my leadership skills to help our team be as successful as possible,” Louis said in a statement released by the school. “Thank you to coach Doeren and the coaching staff for giving a kid from West Palm Beach, Fla. the opportunity to live out one of his life dreams. This university has done more for me than I could’ve ever imagined.”
He was key (3 catches, 58 yards) in the second half of N.C. State’s 37-20 win at Marshall on Sept. 22 and caught the game-clinching pass in a 28-23 win over Boston College on Oct. 6.
But it was a difficult season for Louis, one of the hardest working, and most popular, players on the team. He missed the opener with a hamstring injury and then took a violent hit to the neck in the second game of the season.
Louis suffered the ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the loss at Clemson on Oct. 20. He left the field late in the game and was clearly frustrated after he had been evaluated in an area outside the visiting locker room. He left the stadium on crutches and his left foot in a walking boot.
Sophomore Emeka Emezie has emerged as a reliable target for quarterback Ryan Finley in Louis’ stead. Emezie has 26 catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a 67-yard touchdown in the loss at Syracuse last Saturday.
N.C. State was also missing running back Ricky Person, right tackle Justin Witt and cornerback Nick McCloud in the Syracuse loss.
Doeren said on Monday both Witt and McCloud could return for this week’s home game against Florida State. Person, who’s second on the team with 259 rushing yards, could be out longer.
“Ricky, we’re still waiting to see where he’s at as the week continues but he is progressing and looks good,” Doeren said.
