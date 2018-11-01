Gamecocks practice to compete well with high tempo team like Ole Miss

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks take on Ole Miss at noon in Alabama.



College Sports

Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Ole Miss game details, TV info, depth chart

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 01, 2018 09:55 AM

South Carolina football is coming off its fourth win of the season and is looking for another at Ole Miss. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3 SEC) vs. South Carolina (4-3, 3-3)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

Series history: The Rebels lead the series 8-7. The Gamecocks have won the past two meetings, including the 16-10 upset of a No. 4 Ole Miss team in 2009 on the night “Sandstorm” debuted.

TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Kris Budden, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 99/XM 192

Line: Pick’em

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Around 53 degrees at kickoff, 60 at the end of the game.

The noon kickoff for the Gamecocks to take on Ole Miss will not hamper the morning loving team.



What’s at stake

South Carolina likely at least secured bowl eligibility with last week’s Tennessee win. A victory in Oxford would put USC in good position to go for seven regular seasons wins before aiming for upsets of Clemson and Florida.

This game could be a prove-it moment for either the Gamecocks offense or defense. Jake Bentley was efficient but not heavily used against Tennessee and is facing an Ole Miss defense that hasn’t been good. South Carolina’s defense will match with one of the best offenses in the country.

Ole Miss aren’t eligible for a bowl, so the Rebels are looking for any win they can, though some top players might have an eye looking forward to the NFL Draft.

South Carolina football running backs Mon Denson and Ty'Son Williams talk about the bond between the Gamecocks' four running backs, playing Madden together and going out to eat despite competing for playing time with each other.



The teams, by the numbers



USC

MISS

Points/Game

28.6

38.4

Opp. Points/Game

25.6

34.6

Yds. Rushing/Game

163.7

188.4

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

174.1

217.9

Yds. Pass/Game

236.3

349.5

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

200.3

279.9

Avg. Yds./Game

400.0

537.9

Opp. Total Yds/Game

374.4

497.8

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks still have one undecided game to play after missing a game due to weather.



South Carolina players to watch

1. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley was better against Tennessee, even if it was only on 16 attempts. He’s facing a team that has given up yards in bunches and has 1,303 yards, 11 scores and eight interceptions.

2. Running back Rico Dowdle lost his spot in the starting lineup and promptly ran for 140 yards against Tennessee. He has 496 and three scores on the season and is set to go against a defense that ranks outside the top 100 nationally in yards per carry allowed.

3. Sophomore defensive back Jamyest Williams is in a spot where he might get tested. He’s been moved around the secondary and will be tasked with covering a member of Ole Miss’ deep stable of strong receivers.

As the University of South Carolina Football team prepares to face Ole Miss. , Head Coach Will Muschamp sticks with what is working.



Ole Miss players to watch

1. Aside from Missouri, no team in the SEC goes to the air as much as the Rebels. Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu leads the league in passing yards per game (327.8). Take away an ugly performance against in a 62-7 loss to Alabama on Sept. 15 and Ta’amu, Shea Patterson’s replacement, has produced the following numbers this season: 15 touchdowns, three interceptions, 2,489 yards, 67.5 completion percentage.

2. Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown entered last weekend as the SEC’s leader in receiving yards (805) and catches (60). The 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior is considered one of the top receiver prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft.

3. It’s been a tough season for the Ole Miss defense, but a bright spot comes in end Markel Winters. The senior is seventh in the SEC with four sacks.

The University of South Carolina football team is ready to take on Ole Miss



South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

WR

Deebo Samuel

Josh Vann

WR

Bryan Edwards

Chavis Dawkins

WR

Shi Smith

Randrecous Davis

OT

Blake Camper

Dylan Wonnum

OG

Zack Bailey

Eric Douglas

C

Donell Stanley

Chandler Farrell

OG

Sadarius Hutcherson

Jordan Rhodes

OT

Malik Young - or - Dennis Daley

QB

Jake Bentley

Michael Scarnecchia

Dakereon Joyner

RB

Rico Dowdle

OR Ty’Son Williams

OR A.J. Turner

TE

Jacob August

Kyle Markway

TE

Kiel Pollard

Defense

DE

D.J. Wonnum

Brad Johnson/Bryson Allen-Williams

DT

Javon Kinlaw

Kobe Smith

DT

Keir Thomas

J.J. Enagbare

DE

Aaron Sterling

Shameik Blackshear

WLB

Sherrod Greene

Damani Staley

MLB

T.J. Brunson

Rosendo Louis

SLB

Bryson Allen-Williams

Daniel Fennell

CB

Keisean Nixon

Jaycee Horn

S

Steven Montac

Javon Charleston

S

Jamyest Williams

R.J. Roderick

CB

Rashad Fenton

Israel Mukuamu

Nickel

Jaycee Horn

Jamyest Williams

PK

Parker White

Alexander Woznick

KO

Alexander Woznick

Parker White

P

Joseph Charlton

Michael Almond

LS

Ben Asbury

Matthew Smith

KOR

Deebo Samuel

A.J. Turner

PR



Bryan Edwards

Nick Harvey

H

Danny Gordon

Michael Almond

Greg Hadley contributed to this report

The University of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is ready to take on Texas A&M



