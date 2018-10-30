How many guards will likely start for Davidson? This number may surprise you.

A year ago, while heading into the 2017-18 season, Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop raised a few eyebrows when he said the Wildcats would probably feature three players in their starting lineup capable of playing point guard.
That lineup — which included Jon Axel Gudmundsson, KiShawn Pritchett and freshman Kellan Grady — helped the Wildcats to an Atlantic 10 tournament championship and the program’s 14th NCAA tournament appearance.
This season, McKillop is going a step further.
That starting backcourt returns for the Wildcats, who open their season Nov. 6 against Cleveland State at Belk Arena. But McKillop is adding a fourth guard to the starting five in sharpshooting redshirt freshman Luke Frampton.
While Frampton won’t have many playmaking responsibilities, he will bring an added offensive dimension to the Wildcats, who lost four seniors to graduation, including forward Peyton Aldridge, last season’s co-player of the year in the A-10.
Before Frampton suffered a knee injury that cost him all of last season, McKillop spoke as highly - if not more - of him than he did of Grady, who went on to average 18.0 points and was the A-10’s rookie of the year.
“My knee’s better, it’s finally back under me,” Frampton said Tuesday at Davidson’s preseason media luncheon. “I’m pretty comfortable right now. I’m just trying to re-oil my machine.
“Mentally, I don’t feel too cautious with my cuts or movements. It’s mainly just trying to get the power back.”
McKillop isn’t overly concerned about rebounding because what he especially likes about his guards are their size: Frampton is 6-foot-5, Pritchett 6-6, Gudmundsson 6-4 and Grady 6-5. A fifth guard — 6-3 sophomore Carter Collins — will see action thanks to his defensive prowess.
Davidson’s fifth starter will likely be Luka Brajkovic, a 6-foot-10 true freshman from Austria. Brajkovic, an excellent shooter with solid fundamentals inside, runs the court well and has quickly taken to McKillop’s motion offense. But McKillop also said that 6-7 senior Nathan Ekwu (who missed last season with a knee injury) or 6-10 junior Dusan Kovacevic (who was also injured for much of last season) have the potential to start.
Wildcats notes
▪ McKillop said the team’s four-player freshman class — guards Mike Jones and David Czerapowicz and forwards Nelson Boachie-Yiadom and Brajkovic — could potentially be as good as any in school history. Jones, while only 6-4, might play some power forward, McKillop said. Czerapowicz, who played for and was an All-Star for Sweden last summer in the European Championship B Division, is the brother of former Davidson player Chris Czerapowicz.
▪ McKillop called Davidson’s nonconference schedule “superb.” It includes the Charleston Classic against Wichita State (Nov. 15), Temple at Atlantic City, N.J. (Dec. 15), at Wake Forest (Dec. 17), at North Carolina (Dec. 29) and Mecklenburg County rival Charlotte (Nov. 27).
▪ McKillop made some offseason changes to his staff. Former Dayton assistant Kevin Kuwik, who came to Davidson in 2017 as director of basketball operations, was promoted to assistant when Ryan Mee left to become head coach at Vassar (N.Y.). Will Thoni moved into the operations job and former Davidson star Brian Sullivan is the director of student-athlete development.
Sullivan, who left Davidson in 2016 second on the program’s 3-pointers made list (272), played professionally in Germany, the Czech Republic and Australia.
▪ This will be Davidson’s fifth season in the Atlantic 10 after leaving the Southern Conference in 2014. The Wildcats have won one regular-season title and one tournament championship in the A-10, which usually receives multiple bids to the NCAA tournament.
“The Atlantic 10 has been a shot in the arm for us,” McKillop said. “It’s been an adrenaline rush.”
▪ Jarod Latch, a former local TV sports reporter at WCNC and WSOC, replaces John Kilgo as the Wildcats’ radio play-by-play announcer. Kilgo announced his retirement recently after 19 seasons with the Wildcats. Latch has been Davidson’s radio analyst with Kilgo and also handled play-by-play duties for some road games in recent seasons.
▪ The Wildcats play a preseason exhibition at 7 p.m. Thursday against Division III Washington & Lee (Va.) in Belk Arena.
