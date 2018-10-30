‘We’re just banged up.’ Frank Martin updates South Carolina’s injury situation

A week away from South Carolina’s season opener, the basketball Gamecocks are “banged up.”
USC coach Frank Martin, speaking Tuesday afternoon on 107.5 The Game’s “Game Time,” referenced injuries to newcomers Tre Campbell, T.J. Moss and Alanzo Frink.
“Two of them are ankles, one a knee,” Martin said. “They’ve missed so many repetitions, that’s frustrating because you want guys to get repetitions.”
Campbell is a graduate transfer from Georgetown who started and scored 13 points in Carolina’s exhibition game last Friday, but exited the 77-72 loss to Augusta after tweaking his ankle. The Gamecocks spent the rest of the weekend practicing and then scrimmaging against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.
“He didn’t practice Saturday, did not partake in the scrimmage on Sunday,” Martin said. “(Monday), he did what we call dummy offense where there’s no competitive deal. (Tuesday) he did some stuff competitively in the half-court.”
Moss, a freshman PG from Memphis, didn’t participate in the scrimmage portion of “Gamecock Tip-Off” because of a sprained ankle. He played 17 minutes in the Augusta game.
Frink, a freshman forward from New Jersey, had a “knee procedure” earlier this month and isn’t expected to play in next Tuesday’s opener against USC Upstate.
“I like our team,” Martin said. “We’re in a good place. We’re hurt right now. We’re just banged up. We can’t get consistency in practice. So many first-year guys, they need reps.”
