Gamecocks reveal uniform combination for road trip to Ole Miss

In the game of football a lot of things are simply black and white.
That’s how South Carolina will be Saturday morning in Oxford, Miss.
The Gamecocks will go with black pants, white jersey, black helmet as they look to put themselves in good position for a winning season. USC last broke out that look for the 2017 opener against N.C. State.
South Carolina and Ole Miss haven’t faced off since 2009. The Gamecocks trail the all-time series 8-7, but won the past two, notably the 16-10 upset of a No. 4 Ole Miss team in the last meeting on the night “Sandstorm” debuted.
Kickoff is at Noon, Eastern Time on Saturday.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.
▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.
▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.
▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants
▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
